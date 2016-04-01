About this strain
Supergirl
Nirvana Seeds created Supergirl by backcrossing the famous Skunk #1 and focusing on the indica characteristics of that strain’s genetics. This strain produces large rock-hard buds, tons of resin, and a strong, skunky and coffee odor. The high is fast and hard-hitting, leaving the consumer fully relaxed and perhaps unable to focus. Potentially a good choice for insomnia, Supergirl has sedating effects that help your eyes ease shut.
Supergirl effects
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
86% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
53% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
