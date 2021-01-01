Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand BudVault

BudVault

Strawberry Shortcake CBD Hemp Flower

Buy Here

About this product

This strain is the dessert you never knew you needed until now, and its strong berry nose is sure to transport you to a place of pure bliss and relaxation. This cerebral strain may be sweet, but don’t let that fool you. Strawberry Shortcake is a high-potency powerhouse, which is reflected in the flower’s extreme concentration of resin that make it a sought after choice among users across the board.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!