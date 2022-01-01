About this product
Budzburn Delta 8 Peach Rings 600mg – 12pcs
Budzburn Delta 8 THC Just Peachy Gummies are perfect for on the go treat when you’re in need of a little extra kick. Typical serving size is 1 gummy. These are extra strength Peach Ring Gummies with 50mg of Delta 8 THC in each bite. These new delicious Budzburn Dope Candies come in Faded Watermelon, Just Peachy, Blue Razz and Rainbow Bites. You’ll fall in love with all their tastes.
Flavor: Peach
Strain: 100% Hemp Derived
Effect: Creative, focused, happy, soothing
Size: 12 servings per container
Strength: 600mg total, 50mg per piece
Delta-9 THC<0.3%
About this brand
Budzburn Wholesale Delta 8
Budzburn brings worldwide wellness through high quality THC products.
