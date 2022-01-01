About this product
Delta 8 THC Lollipops 30mg / D8 Lollipop
Our delicious Delta 8 lollipops are perfect for an on the go treat when you’re in need of a little extra kick to stay on top of your daily wellness routine! Serving size is 1 lollipop which contains 30 mg of Delta 8 THC.
Flavor: Mango, Blueberry
Strain: 100% Hemp Derived
Effect: Relaxing, Calming, Restful
Size: 1 serving per package
Strength: 30mg Delta 8 THC per piece
Delta-9 THC<0.3%
About this brand
Budzburn Wholesale Delta 8
Budzburn brings worldwide wellness through high quality THC products.
