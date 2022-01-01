Budzburn Delta 8 Watermelon Gummies 600mg -12pcs



Budzburn Delta 8 THC Faded Watermelon Gummies are perfect for on the go treat when you’re in need of a little extra kick. Typical serving size is 1 gummy. These are extra strength Watermelon Gummies with 50mg of Delta 8 THC in each bite. These new delicious Budzburn Dope Candies come in Faded Watermelon, Just Peachy, Blue Razz and Rainbow Bites. You’ll fall in love with all their tastes.



Flavor: Watermelon

Strain: 100% Hemp Derived

Effect: Creative, focused, happy, soothing

Size: 12 servings per container

Strength: 600mg total, 50mg per piece

Delta-9 THC<0.3%

