DELTA 9 NERD ROPE 100MG D9 500MG D8 CANDY – WATERMELON-BLUE RAZZ-STRAWBERRY-RAINBOW-CHERRY



Our Delta 9 Dope Ropes are a gummy rope covered in rainbow candy so tasty that words can’t even begin to describe these tear and share favorites at any social gathering. Currently available in Strawberry, Cherry, Blue Razz, Rainbow, Watermelon flavor, these Medicated Candy Ropes are infused with 100mg Delta9 and 500mg Delta 8 THC in each package which altogether makes these medicated gummy ropes satisfy both your sweet tooth cravings and muscles after a long workout or long day after work.



If you’re looking to buy strongest Delta 9 Nerd Ropes we are the store for you! View All Dope Rope Delta 9 Gummy Rope Flavors



Flavors: WATERMELON-BLUE RAZZ-STRAWBERRY-RAINBOW-CHERRY

Strain: 100% Hemp Derived

Effect: Creative, focused, happy, soothing

Size: 8 servings per container

Strength: 100mg total

Delta-9 THC<0.3%