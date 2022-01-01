About this product
HHC + THC-O + DELTA 8 – 1000mg TRILOGY Vape Cart-hybrid
Be the first kid on the block with this new cannabinoid. Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC)
Our Trilogy Vape Carts are the most potent HHC + THC-O & Delta 8 on the market. Most HHC users report euphoric and relaxing mind and body effects similar to Delta 9 with far less paranoia and couch-lock side effects also, users are saying they love using HHC to amplify their creative side, while being active and or working. Many describe it as a more social and active version of Delta 9
Our THC Trilogy Vape Cart has an unbeatable uplifting feel and is 1-part HHC + 1- part THC-O + 2-parts Delta 8 + terpenes. The Trilogy HHC vape cart is derived from hemp and federally legal.
HHC Trilogy Vape Cart 1 GRAM
Our THC Trilogy Vape Cart is
no VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT, or any other cutting agent
This a very pure, very concentrated vape product. It may be harsh on the throat to those who are not accustomed to concentrated cannabinoid products. Additionally, Delta 8 THC is a harsh cannabinoid. Take small puffs. Do not exceed 3 seconds per puff.
About this brand
Budzburn Wholesale Delta 8
Budzburn brings worldwide wellness through high quality THC products.
