About this product
Alien OG is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Tahoe OG X Alien Kush strains. Best known for its insane level of potency, Alien OG is the perfect bud for any experienced patients who appreciate a well-balanced high from head to toe. It starts with a buzzy cerebral lift that fills your brain with a happy sense of euphoria, leaving no room for any negative moods or racing thoughts.
About this brand
Buffalo Turf Growers
Our team is a craft boutique collective constantly striving to provide top-tier, clean, and consistently tested cannabis to all licensed patients of Oklahoma. Our daily goal is to offer the highest quality cannabis to a community that understands its use as a mainstream medicine.
Our craft represents a signature of excellence in quality, service, and community trust. We strive to create a culture where cannabis commerce is a sacred activity that elevates human relationships and accelerates cultural evolution.
