Apple Fritter #2 is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Sour Apple X Animal Cookies strains. This bud has a super sweet fruity apple flavor with a lightly cakey vanilla exhale that's just like a delicious fresh-baked apple fritter. The aroma is very similar, with an herbal effect to it, too. The Apple Fritter high starts almost as soon as you experience your first exhale, filling your mind with a rushing lift that pushes out any negative or racing thoughts almost immediately.