Apple Fritter #2 is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the classic Sour Apple X Animal Cookies strains. This bud has a super sweet fruity apple flavor with a lightly cakey vanilla exhale that's just like a delicious fresh-baked apple fritter. The aroma is very similar, with an herbal effect to it, too. The Apple Fritter high starts almost as soon as you experience your first exhale, filling your mind with a rushing lift that pushes out any negative or racing thoughts almost immediately.
Buffalo Turf Growers
Our team is a craft boutique collective constantly striving to provide top-tier, clean, and consistently tested cannabis to all licensed patients of Oklahoma. Our daily goal is to offer the highest quality cannabis to a community that understands its use as a mainstream medicine.
Our craft represents a signature of excellence in quality, service, and community trust. We strive to create a culture where cannabis commerce is a sacred activity that elevates human relationships and accelerates cultural evolution.
