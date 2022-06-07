Bacio Gelato is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies strains. The perfect hybrid for any lover of full-bodied and stimulating highs, Bacio Gelato brings on the hard-hitting effects and super delicious flavors with each and every toke. The high comes on almost immediately upon exhale, launching its way through your mind with a lifted sense of creativity and euphoria.