Bacio Gelato is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies strains. The perfect hybrid for any lover of full-bodied and stimulating highs, Bacio Gelato brings on the hard-hitting effects and super delicious flavors with each and every toke. The high comes on almost immediately upon exhale, launching its way through your mind with a lifted sense of creativity and euphoria.
Buffalo Turf Growers
Our team is a craft boutique collective constantly striving to provide top-tier, clean, and consistently tested cannabis to all licensed patients of Oklahoma. Our daily goal is to offer the highest quality cannabis to a community that understands its use as a mainstream medicine.
Our craft represents a signature of excellence in quality, service, and community trust. We strive to create a culture where cannabis commerce is a sacred activity that elevates human relationships and accelerates cultural evolution.
