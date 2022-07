Jungle Cake is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through crossing the infamous White Fire #43 X Wedding Cake strains. Known for its super heavy high and long-lasting effects, Jungle Cake is one hybrid that should not be underestimated. The high comes on with a slow build, lifting your mental state into pure euphoria and ease. You'll be blissfully happy and completely unfocused in this state with the tendency to fall into fits of giggles at times. As your mind expands to new heights, your body will begin to settle into a state of pure relaxation and ease that won't cause too much sedation or couch-lock.