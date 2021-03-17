Oreoz is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the delicious Cookies N Cream X Secret Weapon strains. Named for its super delicious flavor, Oreoz is a great choice for any indica lover who's after a high level of potency and a great taste, too. Like its name suggests, Oreoz packs a taste that's almost like a cup of Oreo dirt pudding, with sweet yet spicy chocolate and delicious nuttiness. The aroma is very similar, although with a touch of pungent diesel to it, too. The Oreoz high hits you almost as soon as you exhale, slamming into both mind and body with long-lasting effects that will have you soaring for hours on end.