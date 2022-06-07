About this product
Runtz OG is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Named for the iconic candy, Runtz brings on a super delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries galore. The aroma is very similar, although with a sharp spicy pineapple effect that turns slightly pungent as the sticky little nugs are broken apart and burned. The Runtz high comes roaring in a few minutes after your final toke, first hitting your head with a calming lift before spreading its tingly tendrils throughout the rest of your body.
Buffalo Turf Growers
Our team is a craft boutique collective constantly striving to provide top-tier, clean, and consistently tested cannabis to all licensed patients of Oklahoma. Our daily goal is to offer the highest quality cannabis to a community that understands its use as a mainstream medicine.
Our craft represents a signature of excellence in quality, service, and community trust. We strive to create a culture where cannabis commerce is a sacred activity that elevates human relationships and accelerates cultural evolution.
