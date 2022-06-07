Runtz OG is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Named for the iconic candy, Runtz brings on a super delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries galore. The aroma is very similar, although with a sharp spicy pineapple effect that turns slightly pungent as the sticky little nugs are broken apart and burned. The Runtz high comes roaring in a few minutes after your final toke, first hitting your head with a calming lift before spreading its tingly tendrils throughout the rest of your body.