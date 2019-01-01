Bulbulyan Consulting Group (SIVA Enterprises)

SIVA Enterprises is a full-service business development firm that provides consulting, turnkey management, venture opportunities, and brand acquisitions and licensing, to cannabis entrepreneurs across the US. Our credo “Talk straight and over deliver”, has served us well in becoming one of the most reputable consulting companies in the cannabis industry, and the most consistently successful licensing applications consultant nationwide. The company was founded by Avis Bulbulyan as Bulbulyan Consulting Group (BCG) in 2014 after Avis’ successful engagement with Medical Marijuana of Massachusetts, a group that included former US Congressman William Delahunt. Under Avis’s advisement, the group was the highest scoring applicant in the state with a near-perfect 160 out of 163 possible points, and was the only group to be awarded the maximum 3 out of 3 of licenses. Building on success, Avis founded BCG in March 2014, in time for Nevada’s merit-based application process. BCG’s client won 4 out of the 5 Nevada license applications. BCG helped Illinois clients secure 1 cultivation license and 1 dispensary license; consulted with a winning team in Hawaii; and awaits decisions for pending applications in Maryland and California. Recognizing room for growth, Bulbulyan Consulting Group rebranded as SIVA Enterprises in 2016, and officially launched at the Cannabis Business World Congress and Business Expo in Los Angeles. Learn more about the 3 pillars of SIVA Enterprises: SIVA Consulting SIVA Management SIVA Brands