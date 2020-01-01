At Bulla, our bubble hash is a cut above most others. It starts with premium grade medical cannabis which is then machine washed strain by strain in reverse osmosis water creating a pure, premium concentrate. Bubble hash is making a fast and sure move into mainstream concentrate offerings of dispensaries around the country because it is not only solvent free but also very flavorful and potent. After careful consideration and testing of over two dozen high THC cannabis strains, Bulla selected eight specific strains for processing. It was determined after several months of internal testing that these eight strains produce the best quality hash with most providing the “full melt” effect thereby giving it dab-ability. Bubble hash is made by filtering cannabis through a series of “bubble bags” that have micron screens at the bottom of them. Each bag has a different screen and each screen acts as a net to catch THC trichromes. While each screen provides for it’s own texture of the bubble hash, the fact of the matter is that the screen size barely plays a part in determining the quality of the bubble hash. As with all concentrates, you have to start well to end well. Bulla is powered by Sun King Labs who grows premium medical grade cannabis. As stated above, a lot of time and consideration went into selecting the premium hash strains that patients will enjoy from Bulla. The eight Sun King strains that Bulla has selected each produce a wonderful grade of bubble hash with it’s own distinct flavor and effect. Bulla hash is lab tested by independent third parties and is extremely potent.