Garlic Bud is a classic indica strain from the 90's, bred by The Seed Bank (now known as Sensi Seeds) using Afghani genetics. Its name is only loosely tied to Garlic Bud's aroma, which smells a lot more like tangy musk and spice than anything you'd throw in your stir fry. This pungent-smelling indica expresses a duality of effects: heavy body effects that crush insomnia and pain coupled with an invigorating cerebral buzz. A 7 or 8 week flowering time is all Garlic Bud needs to reach full maturation, finishing with sizeable yields.
Garlic effects
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
19% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
