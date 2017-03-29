Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Burnt River Farms

Burnt River Farms

Destroyer

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD

Destroyer effects

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Energetic
80% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Cramps
40% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
40% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!