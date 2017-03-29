Burnt River Farms
Destroyer
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
Destroyer effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Energetic
80% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
60% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Cramps
40% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
40% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!