We are dedicated to growing only the highest quality, organic, outdoor cannabis. As lifelong lovers of the flower, we select strains for how they smoke and smell, not how much they yield. We love what we do every step of the way, from seed to smoke, you can taste the difference.
Garlic Budder is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Fortune Cookies. Garlic Budder is 28% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Garlic Budder effects include uplifted, focused, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Garlic Budder when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, headaches, and anxiety. Bred by Humboldt Seed Co. in a 2019 pheno hunt, Garlic Budder features flavors like butter, nutty, and blue cheese. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Garlic Budder typically ranges from $45–$60. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Budder, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
