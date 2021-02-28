About this product
About Us:
We are dedicated to growing only the highest quality, organic, outdoor cannabis. As lifelong lovers of the flower, we select strains for how they smoke and smell, not how much they yield. We love what we do every step of the way, from seed to smoke, you can taste the difference.
About this strain
Grapes and Cream, also known as “Grapes ‘N Cream,” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Cookies and Cream. This sweet combination results in a calming strain beloved by many cannabis connoisseurs. Smoking Grapes and Cream produces creative effects that stimulate your mind while leaving your body relaxed and prepped for sleep. This strain is ideal for late afternoon or evening hours and pairs best with projects that require creative thinking. Grapes and Cream features a grape flavor profile with surprising notes of pear and vanilla shining through. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, followed by pinene and ocimene. According to growers, Grapes and Cream flowers into tight and extremely frosty buds. This original breeder of this strain is unknown. Strains similar to Grapes and Cream include Bruce Banner, Citrus Farmer, Carl Sagan, and T-1000.
Grapes and Cream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with