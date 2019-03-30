About this product
About Us:
We are dedicated to growing only the highest quality, organic, outdoor cannabis. As lifelong lovers of the flower, we select strains for how they smoke and smell, not how much they yield. We love what we do every step of the way, from seed to smoke, you can taste the difference.
About this strain
Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.
