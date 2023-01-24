Tap into the familiar embrace of a good friend with Idica Tillys. Crafted in small batches from a blend of hand-trimmed cultivars for a luscious, relaxing, full-bodied smoking experience. A cannabis cocktail for the connoiseur smoker.



About Us:



We are dedicated to growing only the highest quality, organic, outdoor cannabis. As lifelong lovers of the flower, we select strains for how they smoke and smell, not how much they yield. We love what we do every step of the way, from seed to smoke, you can taste the difference.