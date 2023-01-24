Harness the energy of a mountain sunrise with our Sativa Tillys. Crafted in small batches from a blend of hand-trimmed cultivars for a tasty, creative, energizing high that will keep you going all day. A cannabis cocktail for the connoisseur smoker.



About Us:



We are dedicated to growing only the highest quality, organic, outdoor cannabis. As lifelong lovers of the flower, we select strains for how they smoke and smell, not how much they yield. We love what we do every step of the way, from seed to smoke, you can taste the difference.