Vanilla Cream Pie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Vanilla Kush and Ice Cream Kush. Bred by Humboldt Seed Company, Vanilla Cream Pie is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Vanilla Cream Pie effects make them feel euphoric, tingly and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Vanilla Cream Pie when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and migraines. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene Vanilla Cream Pie features an aroma and flavor profile of vanilla, citrus, and pine. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Vanilla Cream Pie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.