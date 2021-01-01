About this product

Buxton Hollow Farm Certified Organic Compost Tea was created for people interested in gardening without the use of chemical fertilizers. Our balanced compost tea blend, when actively aerated in their Buxton Hollow Farm Tea Pot, incubates a micro-herd of aerobic, beneficial, micro-organisms that can be immediately applied to soil and plants. These organisms quickly go to work to break down biodegradable materials, creating nutrients in the soil to promote rich and healthy plants.



Brewing and applying our compost tea blend provides several benefits:



-Stimulates plant growth and flower production.

-Provides wide spectrum of nutrients quickly and efficiently.

-Defends plants from diseases and pests such as botrytis blight, downey mildew, powdery mildew, stem rot, and many more.

-Degrades toxic pesticides and other dangerous chemicals

-Replaces beneficial organisms killed by chemical fertilizers or pesticides.



Buxton Hollow Farm O.M.R.I. Listed Organic Compost Tea Blend can be used as a foliar feed, a soil drench, or both. Soil drenches are best for building up the soil microbial activities and supplying lots of beneficial soluble nutrients to the plant’s root system and the topsoil texture. Foliar feeds are best for quick fixes of trace elements and small portions of other soluble nutrients into the plant through its leaves. Foliar feeds are also good for plant disease control.