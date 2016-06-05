This 50/50 hybrid strain is a cross of The Black and Burmese Kush that yields a potent flower with both cerebral and physical effects. The flower gets its density and purple-black hue from its Black indica parent but takes on a fruity, citrus aroma thanks to the Burmese sativa. With its high THC levels, Black Velvet is optimal for intermediate to experienced patients and is favored for its well-balanced effects.