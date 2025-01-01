Blue Unicorn, also referred to as Blunicorn, is a even split hybrid great for relaxing without being too heavy or a sleeper. The buds provide a lush dense green coated in variety of orange and purple hairs. The flavor/ smell profile offers a sweet but light corn with hints of mint and herbs. Buds range in size from medium to small and are cold cured for preservation. Blue Unicorn tests high in Linalool, Caryophyllene, and Myrcene.

