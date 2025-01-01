Garlic Cocktail is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO Cookies and Mimosa and bred by Loud Flower Farms. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Garlic Cocktail is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers
Garlic Cocktail is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO Cookies and Mimosa and bred by Loud Flower Farms. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Garlic Cocktail is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!