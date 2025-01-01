Gorilla Grips by SinCity Seeds is a hard-hitting indica-dominant strain not meant for unseasoned cannabis consumers. Bred from the well-known Original Glue and SinCity’s own Blue Power stud, Gorilla Grips combines pungent aromas with potent effects. It offers a solid yield and an abundance of trichomes, making it ideal for hash production. This strain’s terpene profile is a mixture of fuel, pine, and sweet, dark fruit, resulting in a one-of-a-kind aroma.

