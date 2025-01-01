Elevate your experience with Lost Karen THCa Gummies, a uniquely potent blend crafted for those seeking high-quality relaxation and balance. Each vegan, gluten-free gummy is formulated with a 3:1 ratio of CBD to Delta-9 THC, delivering approximately 75mg CBD, 25mg Delta-9 THC, and a hint of 2mg CBC per serving. This carefully calibrated mix offers a powerful, synergistic effect, making these gummies as effective as they are delicious. Made with all-natural ingredients and infused with premium, naturally extracted hemp distillate, every bite ensures purity and quality you can trust.

