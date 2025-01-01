We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
About this product
(Death Star x Hippie Crippler x 20 Indoor strains) - 3.819% THCa - Tests high in Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool. . . . . . . . . . .
read more
Master Blaster
by
Buy THCa Flower
Pre-rolls
THC 3.35%
CBD -
Fulfillment
Loading...
Shipping
Loading...
order on brand's website
About this product
(Death Star x Hippie Crippler x 20 Indoor strains) - 3.819% THCa - Tests high in Myrcene, Caryophyllene, and Linalool. . . . . . . . . . .
read more
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
leave a product review
About this brand
Buy THCa Flower
Shop products
High Quality THCa Flower, Concentrates, Pre-rolls made from buds (not trim) and more. Same day shipping!
read more
Home
Products
Cannabis
Pre-rolls
Master Blaster