Wildwood THC Live Resin Gummy, Nighttime, 20mg, Blackberry Cobbler (I) 5ct per pack in each box of 10



.Savor the perfect fusion of flavor and potency with our Live Resin THC Gummies. Crafted with care, these 20mg THC gummies combine premium live resin with all-natural flavors, delivering a vibrant burst of taste that complements their smooth, euphoric effects.

