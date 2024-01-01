Banana MAC 3.5 Gram Pre-Pack Flower

by C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
C4’s pre-pack flower is grown in the highest standards, through our Clean Green® cultivation practices. Testing, on average, 5%-6% higher in THC than the national average for commercially grown strains, C4’s flower is known for its potency and complex terpene profiles.

Banana MAC (Banana Kush x Miracle Alien Cookies)

Strain Info: C4’s Banana MAC combines your favorite Miracle Alien Cookies with the classic Banana Kush, giving you a great tasting strain. Like a bolt of toasted banana topped peach cobbler, Banana MAC hits fast. This strain is great for a solid night’s sleep or a calm and easy afternoon.

Banana MAC is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Kush with Miracle Alien Cookies. Bred by Anesia Seeds., Banana MAC is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana MAC effects make them feel happy, creative, and tingly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana MAC when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Banana MAC features an aroma and flavor profile of peach with earthy and nutty notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana MAC, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Founded in 2020 on the principle of a slow grow, Carroll County Cannabis Company is creating the blueprint for a responsibly, ethically, and organically managed cannabis cultivation. The very first cultivator to break ground in Missouri, C4 was also the first cannabis cultivator in the state to be Clean Green® Certified. Operating out of a 70,000 square foot facility in Carrollton, Missouri, Carroll County Cannabis Company specializes in cultivating cleaner, more potent, and exclusive flower strains, and concentrates. Committed to a greener cultivation, C4 is reducing its carbon footprint by decreasing single use plastics in cultivation, implementing regenerative agriculture practices through composting, and using more energy efficient methods in growing and harvesting. From seed to sell, C4 is the higher standard, naturally.

  • MO, US: CUL000031
  • MO, US: MAN000081
