Bubba Fett 1 Gram Diamonds and Sauce

by C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
C4’s beloved Diamonds and Sauce is back and more potent than ever. Not for the inexperienced cannabis consumer, this concentrate is a flavorful, top shelf, high THC kick to the dome. Made from C4’s cold extracted live resin method and pressure, THC crystals form (aka diamonds), leaving the high terpene extract sauce to top it all off. Made entirely in-house at C4’s headquarters in Carrollton, this C4 concentrate is a labor of love, expertise, and passion for potent concentrates. From seed to extraction, C4 boasts A Higher Standard, and with its Clean Green® Certified cultivation and history of being first to market in concentrates in Missouri, it’s for good reason.

Bubba Fett (Pre-98 Bubba Kush x Stardawg)

Strain Info: C4 brought Bubba Fett to Missouri and the rest is history. This best selling, potent strain is known to relieve pain, anxiety, and help with loss of appetite. It’s often the go-to strain for veterans, aiding in symptoms of PTSD and chronic pain.

Bubba Fett is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Stardawg and Pre-98 Bubba Kush. This strain has an aroma that is pungent, skunky and dank with a hint of sweetness. Bubba Fett provides relaxing and sedating effects (the opposite of what a bounty hunter needs), so it's important to save this strain for evening use. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms related to loss of appetite, so make sure you have some snacks around as Bubba Fett is known to cause the munchies.

About this brand

C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
Founded in 2020 on the principle of a slow grow, Carroll County Cannabis Company is creating the blueprint for a responsibly, ethically, and organically managed cannabis cultivation. The very first cultivator to break ground in Missouri, C4 was also the first cannabis cultivator in the state to be Clean Green® Certified. Operating out of a 70,000 square foot facility in Carrollton, Missouri, Carroll County Cannabis Company specializes in cultivating cleaner, more potent, and exclusive flower strains, and concentrates. Committed to a greener cultivation, C4 is reducing its carbon footprint by decreasing single use plastics in cultivation, implementing regenerative agriculture practices through composting, and using more energy efficient methods in growing and harvesting. From seed to sell, C4 is the higher standard, naturally.

  • MO, US: CUL000031
  • MO, US: MAN000081
