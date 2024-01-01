C4’s beloved Diamonds and Sauce is back and more potent than ever. Not for the inexperienced cannabis consumer, this concentrate is a flavorful, top shelf, high THC kick to the dome. Made from C4’s cold extracted live resin method and pressure, THC crystals form (aka diamonds), leaving the high terpene extract sauce to top it all off. Made entirely in-house at C4’s headquarters in Carrollton, this C4 concentrate is a labor of love, expertise, and passion for potent concentrates. From seed to extraction, C4 boasts A Higher Standard, and with its Clean Green® Certified cultivation and history of being first to market in concentrates in Missouri, it’s for good reason.



Bubba Fett (Pre-98 Bubba Kush x Stardawg)



Strain Info: C4 brought Bubba Fett to Missouri and the rest is history. This best selling, potent strain is known to relieve pain, anxiety, and help with loss of appetite. It’s often the go-to strain for veterans, aiding in symptoms of PTSD and chronic pain.

