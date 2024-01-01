High in demand and high in trichomes, our Bubble Hash, also known as Ice Water Hash, is made from a slow and methodical solventless process of sifting our cannabis in ice water to freeze the plant’s trichomes. Trichomes are collected over time, slow dried, and turned into bubble hash. Each batch is strain specific, making our hash a cleaner (Clean Green®, to be more specific) concentrate for the more experienced and new-to-concentrates users, alike.



Bubba Fett (Pre-98 Bubba Kush x Stardawg)



Strain Info: C4 brought Bubba Fett to Missouri and the rest is history. This best selling, potent strain is known to relieve pain, anxiety, and help with loss of appetite. It’s often the go-to strain for veterans, aiding in symptoms of PTSD and chronic pain.

Show more