Our best selling HTE Infused Live Resin Vape Cartridge is the perfect concentrate on the go and for canna-consumers who prefer an alternative to smoking flower. Made from flash freezing the cannabis plant immediately after harvest and keeping the temperature at freezing throughout the extraction process, live resin retains the complex terpene profile of the cannabis plant. It’s worth noting that our HTE (High Terpene Extract) Infused Live Resin Vape Cartridges are made in-house, on site from cannabis grown in our garden, and we were one of the first cultivators/manufacturers to produce HTE Infused Live Resin Vape carts in the state.



Clean Green® Blue Dream (Blueberry x Haze)



Strain Info: C4’s top selling sativa strain, this Clean Green® Blue Dream is the highest quality in the state. With a cerebral high like no other, Blue Dream is great for anxiety, PTSD, and chronic pain. Known for its ability to allow the user to focus on while improving your mood.

