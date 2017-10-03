High in demand and high in trichomes, our Bubble Hash, also known as Ice Water Hash, is made from a slow and methodical solventless process of sifting our cannabis in ice water to freeze the plant’s trichomes. Trichomes are collected over time, slow dried, and turned into bubble hash. Each batch is strain specific, making our hash a cleaner (Clean Green®, to be more specific) concentrate for the more experienced and new-to-concentrates users, alike.



Clean Green® Blue Dream (Blueberry x Haze)



Strain Info: C4’s top selling sativa strain, this Clean Green® Blue Dream is the highest quality in the state. With a cerebral high like no other, Blue Dream is great for anxiety, PTSD, and chronic pain. Known for its ability to allow the user to focus on while improving your mood.

