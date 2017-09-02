Clementine 1 Gram Infused Pre-Roll
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.
