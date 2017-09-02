Clementine 3.5 Gram Pre-Pack Flower

by C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

C4’s pre-pack flower is grown in the highest standards, through our Clean Green® cultivation practices. Testing, on average, 5%-6% higher in THC than the national average for commercially grown strains, C4’s flower is known for its potency and complex terpene profiles.

Clementine (Tangie x Lemon Skunk)

Strain Info: This citrusy sativa is perfect for all day focus…or all night focus for our night owls. If you’re a creative, this is your go-to studio strain, as it is a delightful head high that gives you the energy and focus to complete any creative task at hand.

About this strain

Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.

About this brand

C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
Founded in 2020 on the principle of a slow grow, Carroll County Cannabis Company is creating the blueprint for a responsibly, ethically, and organically managed cannabis cultivation. The very first cultivator to break ground in Missouri, C4 was also the first cannabis cultivator in the state to be Clean Green® Certified. Operating out of a 70,000 square foot facility in Carrollton, Missouri, Carroll County Cannabis Company specializes in cultivating cleaner, more potent, and exclusive flower strains, and concentrates. Committed to a greener cultivation, C4 is reducing its carbon footprint by decreasing single use plastics in cultivation, implementing regenerative agriculture practices through composting, and using more energy efficient methods in growing and harvesting. From seed to sell, C4 is the higher standard, naturally.

License(s)

  • MO, US: CUL000031
  • MO, US: MAN000081
