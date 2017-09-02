Our best selling HTE Infused Live Resin Vape Cartridge is the perfect concentrate on the go and for canna-consumers who prefer an alternative to smoking flower. Made from flash freezing the cannabis plant immediately after harvest and keeping the temperature at freezing throughout the extraction process, live resin retains the complex terpene profile of the cannabis plant. It’s worth noting that our HTE (High Terpene Extract) Infused Live Resin Vape Cartridges are made in-house, on site from cannabis grown in our garden, and we were one of the first cultivators/manufacturers to produce HTE Infused Live Resin Vape carts in the state.



Clementine (Tangie x Lemon Skunk)



Strain Info: This citrusy sativa is perfect for all day focus…or all night focus for our night owls. If you’re a creative, this is your go-to studio strain, as it is a delightful head high that gives you the energy and focus to complete any creative task at hand.

Show more