High in demand and high in trichomes, our Bubble Hash, also known as Ice Water Hash, is made from a slow and methodical solventless process of sifting our cannabis in ice water to freeze the plant’s trichomes. Trichomes are collected over time, slow dried, and turned into bubble hash. Each batch is strain specific, making our hash a cleaner (Clean Green®, to be more specific) concentrate for the more experienced and new-to-concentrates users, alike.



Clementine (Tangie x Lemon Skunk)



Strain Info: This citrusy sativa is perfect for all day focus…or all night focus for our night owls. If you’re a creative, this is your go-to studio strain, as it is a delightful head high that gives you the energy and focus to complete any creative task at hand.

Show more