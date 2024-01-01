C4’s beloved Diamonds and Sauce is back and more potent than ever. Not for the inexperienced cannabis consumer, this concentrate is a flavorful, top shelf, high THC kick to the dome. Made from C4’s cold extracted live resin method and pressure, THC crystals form (aka diamonds), leaving the high terpene extract sauce to top it all off. Made entirely in-house at C4’s headquarters in Carrollton, this C4 concentrate is a labor of love, expertise, and passion for potent concentrates. From seed to extraction, C4 boasts A Higher Standard, and with its Clean Green® Certified cultivation and history of being first to market in concentrates in Missouri, it’s for good reason.



First Class Funk (GMO Cookies x Jet Fuel Gelato)



Strain Info: This best selling Fuelato strain, with its GMO genetics, checks all the boxes. Starting off with a great head high without much anxiety or couch lock feeling, users experience the best of an indica without being too put out for the evening.

