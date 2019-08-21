Ice Cream Cake 1 Gram Diamonds and Sauce

by C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Ice Cream Cake 1 Gram Diamonds and Sauce

About this product

C4’s beloved Diamonds and Sauce is back and more potent than ever. Not for the inexperienced cannabis consumer, this concentrate is a flavorful, top shelf, high THC kick to the dome. Made from C4’s cold extracted live resin method and pressure, THC crystals form (aka diamonds), leaving the high terpene extract sauce to top it all off. Made entirely in-house at C4’s headquarters in Carrollton, this C4 concentrate is a labor of love, expertise, and passion for potent concentrates. From seed to extraction, C4 boasts A Higher Standard, and with its Clean Green® Certified cultivation and history of being first to market in concentrates in Missouri, it’s for good reason.

Ice Cream Cake (Gelato 33 x Wedding Cake)

Strain Info: Gelato lovers unite with C4’s frosty Ice Cream Cake. Enjoy a great night’s sleep with this popular indica strain, but only after you’ve enjoyed a relaxing evening with zero pain and a uniquely euphoric high.

About this strain

Ice Cream Cake is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Gelato #33. This strain offers sedating effects that leave your mind and body completely relaxed. Ice Cream Cake features a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. This strain is reported by medical marijuana patients and consumers to have calming effects that help with pain, sleep, and anxiety. Ice Cream Cake weed is ideal for night time use when you have nothing important to do except watch TV and fall asleep.

About this brand

C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
Founded in 2020 on the principle of a slow grow, Carroll County Cannabis Company is creating the blueprint for a responsibly, ethically, and organically managed cannabis cultivation. The very first cultivator to break ground in Missouri, C4 was also the first cannabis cultivator in the state to be Clean Green® Certified. Operating out of a 70,000 square foot facility in Carrollton, Missouri, Carroll County Cannabis Company specializes in cultivating cleaner, more potent, and exclusive flower strains, and concentrates. Committed to a greener cultivation, C4 is reducing its carbon footprint by decreasing single use plastics in cultivation, implementing regenerative agriculture practices through composting, and using more energy efficient methods in growing and harvesting. From seed to sell, C4 is the higher standard, naturally.

License(s)

  • MO, US: CUL000031
  • MO, US: MAN000081
