C4’s beloved Diamonds and Sauce is back and more potent than ever. Not for the inexperienced cannabis consumer, this concentrate is a flavorful, top shelf, high THC kick to the dome. Made from C4’s cold extracted live resin method and pressure, THC crystals form (aka diamonds), leaving the high terpene extract sauce to top it all off. Made entirely in-house at C4’s headquarters in Carrollton, this C4 concentrate is a labor of love, expertise, and passion for potent concentrates. From seed to extraction, C4 boasts A Higher Standard, and with its Clean Green® Certified cultivation and history of being first to market in concentrates in Missouri, it’s for good reason.



Ice Cream Cake (Gelato 33 x Wedding Cake)



Strain Info: Gelato lovers unite with C4’s frosty Ice Cream Cake. Enjoy a great night’s sleep with this popular indica strain, but only after you’ve enjoyed a relaxing evening with zero pain and a uniquely euphoric high.

