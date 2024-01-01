Jet Fuel Pie .5 Gram Ice Water Hash

by C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
IndicaTHC —CBD —
High in demand and high in trichomes, our Bubble Hash, also known as Ice Water Hash, is made from a slow and methodical solventless process of sifting our cannabis in ice water to freeze the plant’s trichomes. Trichomes are collected over time, slow dried, and turned into bubble hash. Each batch is strain specific, making our hash a cleaner (Clean Green®, to be more specific) concentrate for the more experienced and new-to-concentrates users, alike.

Jet Fuel Pie (Wedding Pie x Jet Fuel Gelato)

Strain Info: Great for depression and anxiety, Jet Fuel Pie combines your favorites, Wedding Pie and Jet Fuel Gelato, into a single, complex strain. Looking for a calm, relaxed high without the deep couch locked feeling? Jet Fuel Pie is your go-to.

Jet Fuel Pie is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Pie and Jet Fuel Gelato. Jet Fuel Pie is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Jet Fuel Pie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Jet Fuel Pie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jet Fuel Pie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
Founded in 2020 on the principle of a slow grow, Carroll County Cannabis Company is creating the blueprint for a responsibly, ethically, and organically managed cannabis cultivation. The very first cultivator to break ground in Missouri, C4 was also the first cannabis cultivator in the state to be Clean Green® Certified. Operating out of a 70,000 square foot facility in Carrollton, Missouri, Carroll County Cannabis Company specializes in cultivating cleaner, more potent, and exclusive flower strains, and concentrates. Committed to a greener cultivation, C4 is reducing its carbon footprint by decreasing single use plastics in cultivation, implementing regenerative agriculture practices through composting, and using more energy efficient methods in growing and harvesting. From seed to sell, C4 is the higher standard, naturally.

  • MO, US: CUL000031
  • MO, US: MAN000081
