Jet Fuel Pie .5 Gram Pre-Roll 2 Pack
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product
About this strain
write a review
Jet Fuel Pie is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Pie and Jet Fuel Gelato. Jet Fuel Pie is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Jet Fuel Pie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Jet Fuel Pie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jet Fuel Pie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000031
- MO, US: MAN000081
Notice a problem?Report this item