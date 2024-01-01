High in demand and high in trichomes, our Bubble Hash, also known as Ice Water Hash, is made from a slow and methodical solventless process of sifting our cannabis in ice water to freeze the plant’s trichomes. Trichomes are collected over time, slow dried, and turned into bubble hash. Each batch is strain specific, making our hash a cleaner (Clean Green®, to be more specific) concentrate for the more experienced and new-to-concentrates users, alike.



Jungle Pie (Jungle Cake x Wedding Pie)



Strain Info: Fair warning, C4’s Jungle Pie hits hard and hits fast. Even for the experienced smoker, this sativa strain is nothing to play around with. Great for pain during the day, as it keeps you focused and helps numb any chronic pain.

