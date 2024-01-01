Jungle Pie 3.5 Gram Pre-Pack Flower

C4’s pre-pack flower is grown in the highest standards, through our Clean Green® cultivation practices. Testing, on average, 5%-6% higher in THC than the national average for commercially grown strains, C4’s flower is known for its potency and complex terpene profiles.

Jungle Pie (Jungle Cake x Wedding Pie)

Strain Info: Fair warning, C4’s Jungle Pie hits hard and hits fast. Even for the experienced smoker, this sativa strain is nothing to play around with. Great for pain during the day, as it keeps you focused and helps numb any chronic pain.

Jungle Pie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jungle Cake and Wedding Pie. This strain is a potent and balanced strain that offers a smooth and relaxing high. Jungle Pie is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jungle Pie effects include talkative, happy, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jungle Pie when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Jungle Boys, Jungle Pie features flavors like vanilla, pepper, and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Jungle Pie typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Jungle Pie buds are dense and colorful, with shades of green, purple, and orange. This strain is a smooth and creamy smoke that produces a balanced and relaxing experience rounded out by mental stimulation and overall body relief. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jungle Pie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Founded in 2020 on the principle of a slow grow, Carroll County Cannabis Company is creating the blueprint for a responsibly, ethically, and organically managed cannabis cultivation. The very first cultivator to break ground in Missouri, C4 was also the first cannabis cultivator in the state to be Clean Green® Certified. Operating out of a 70,000 square foot facility in Carrollton, Missouri, Carroll County Cannabis Company specializes in cultivating cleaner, more potent, and exclusive flower strains, and concentrates. Committed to a greener cultivation, C4 is reducing its carbon footprint by decreasing single use plastics in cultivation, implementing regenerative agriculture practices through composting, and using more energy efficient methods in growing and harvesting. From seed to sell, C4 is the higher standard, naturally.

