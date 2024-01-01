About this product
Jungle Pie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jungle Cake and Wedding Pie. This strain is a potent and balanced strain that offers a smooth and relaxing high. Jungle Pie is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jungle Pie effects include talkative, happy, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jungle Pie when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Jungle Boys, Jungle Pie features flavors like vanilla, pepper, and nutty. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Jungle Pie typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Jungle Pie buds are dense and colorful, with shades of green, purple, and orange. This strain is a smooth and creamy smoke that produces a balanced and relaxing experience rounded out by mental stimulation and overall body relief. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Jungle Pie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- MO, US: CUL000031
- MO, US: MAN000081