Lemon Drip 14 Gram Pre-Pack Flower C4 x Greenlight Exclusive
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
About this strain
write a review
Lemon Drip is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grease Monkey and Lemon Tree. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Lemon Drip is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Lemon Drip typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Lemon Drip’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Drip, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
License(s)
- MO, US: CUL000031
- MO, US: MAN000081
Notice a problem?Report this item