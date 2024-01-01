Lemon Drip .5 Gram HTE Infused Live Resin Cart C4 x Greenlight Exclusive

by C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
HybridTHC —CBD —
Our best selling HTE Infused Live Resin Vape Cartridge is the perfect concentrate on the go and for canna-consumers who prefer an alternative to smoking flower. Made from flash freezing the cannabis plant immediately after harvest and keeping the temperature at freezing throughout the extraction process, live resin retains the complex terpene profile of the cannabis plant. It’s worth noting that our HTE (High Terpene Extract) Infused Live Resin Vape Cartridges are made in-house, on site from cannabis grown in our garden, and we were one of the first cultivators/manufacturers to produce HTE Infused Live Resin Vape carts in the state.

Lemon Drip (Grease Monkey x Lemon Tree)

Strain Info: With a distinct energizing and instant head high, followed by a slow and steady body high, this sativa packs a citrus punch to your day and leaves you fairly relaxed toward the end. Sold exclusively at Greenlight Dispensaries.

Lemon Drip is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grease Monkey and Lemon Tree. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Lemon Drip is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Lemon Drip typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Lemon Drip’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Drip, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
Founded in 2020 on the principle of a slow grow, Carroll County Cannabis Company is creating the blueprint for a responsibly, ethically, and organically managed cannabis cultivation. The very first cultivator to break ground in Missouri, C4 was also the first cannabis cultivator in the state to be Clean Green® Certified. Operating out of a 70,000 square foot facility in Carrollton, Missouri, Carroll County Cannabis Company specializes in cultivating cleaner, more potent, and exclusive flower strains, and concentrates. Committed to a greener cultivation, C4 is reducing its carbon footprint by decreasing single use plastics in cultivation, implementing regenerative agriculture practices through composting, and using more energy efficient methods in growing and harvesting. From seed to sell, C4 is the higher standard, naturally.

  • MO, US: CUL000031
  • MO, US: MAN000081
