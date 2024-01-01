Our best selling HTE Infused Live Resin Vape Cartridge is the perfect concentrate on the go and for canna-consumers who prefer an alternative to smoking flower. Made from flash freezing the cannabis plant immediately after harvest and keeping the temperature at freezing throughout the extraction process, live resin retains the complex terpene profile of the cannabis plant. It’s worth noting that our HTE (High Terpene Extract) Infused Live Resin Vape Cartridges are made in-house, on site from cannabis grown in our garden, and we were one of the first cultivators/manufacturers to produce HTE Infused Live Resin Vape carts in the state.



Lemon Drip (Grease Monkey x Lemon Tree)



Strain Info: With a distinct energizing and instant head high, followed by a slow and steady body high, this sativa packs a citrus punch to your day and leaves you fairly relaxed toward the end. Sold exclusively at Greenlight Dispensaries.

