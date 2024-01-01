Lilac Diesel 14 Gram Pre-Pack Flower

by C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Lilac Diesel 14 Gram Pre-Pack Flower

About this product

C4’s pre-pack flower is grown in the highest standards, through our Clean Green® cultivation practices. Testing, on average, 5%-6% higher in THC than the national average for commercially grown strains, C4’s flower is known for its potency and complex terpene profiles.

Lilac Diesel (Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit)

Strain Info: Ever felt like breathing in flowers and exhaling your pain? Lilac Diesel has entered the chat. Our Lilac Diesel starts off as a heady, clear, giggly sativa, and then gradually calms you down into a deep restful indica-like experience.

About this strain

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Lilac Diesel crosses numerous genetics to bring an entirely new strain to the market. A Silver Lemon Haze x Forbidden Fruit is crossed with NYC Cherry Pie and Citral Glue to bring out this flavorful chemy strain. Big buds have a complex terpene profile, including notes of citrus, sweet berries, earthy pine, and chem. Lilac Diesel is a great afternoon strain for a lackadaisical adventure.

About this brand

Logo for the brand C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
C4 (Carroll County Cannabis Co.)
Founded in 2020 on the principle of a slow grow, Carroll County Cannabis Company is creating the blueprint for a responsibly, ethically, and organically managed cannabis cultivation. The very first cultivator to break ground in Missouri, C4 was also the first cannabis cultivator in the state to be Clean Green® Certified. Operating out of a 70,000 square foot facility in Carrollton, Missouri, Carroll County Cannabis Company specializes in cultivating cleaner, more potent, and exclusive flower strains, and concentrates. Committed to a greener cultivation, C4 is reducing its carbon footprint by decreasing single use plastics in cultivation, implementing regenerative agriculture practices through composting, and using more energy efficient methods in growing and harvesting. From seed to sell, C4 is the higher standard, naturally.

License(s)

  • MO, US: CUL000031
  • MO, US: MAN000081
